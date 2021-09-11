Latest school-age numbers for COVID in Cobb show cases among 5-17 year olds decreasing, 18-22 year olds increasing

The latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Health School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report for Cobb County shows a decrease in COVID cases among the age group in the elementary, middle school, and high school range of five to 17 years old.

However the college-aged population in the 18-22 range is showing an increase.

And both age segments are still classified as high community transmission.

The 5-17 year old 14-day case rate is 1244 cases per 100,000 of the population, still far above the level classified as high community transmission, but much lower than the rate of 1860 recorded last week.

College-aged students meanwhile came in at 1228 new cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period, up from a case rate of 989 reported last week.

Pre-schoolers in the 0-4 age ranged dropped from a 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population of 511 to a rate of 401 per 100,000 of population.

About this data

The Georgia Department of Public Health website makes the following statement about the School Aged Surveillance Data on their website:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

Statewide trends

Statewide new cases of school aged residents with new cases of COVID-19 are dropping also.

Age category 14-day positive

Case count 14-day rate per 100,000

of population Trend 0-4 4,277 650 Decreasing 5-17 30,050 1626 Decreasing 18-22 9,766 1334 Decreasing

Despite the decreasing statewide numbers among all age groups, the 14-day case rates per 100,000 for the 5-17 year old and 18-22 year old age groups still exceeds that of Georgia residents 23+ years old, which stands at 1040.