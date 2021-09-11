Marietta Museum of History to host its annual StreetFest Sep 18-19

The Marietta Museum of History will host its annual StreetFest event on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19, 11 a.m – 5 p.m., on Marietta Square.

This is the 30th StreetFest, and will feature live music, arts and crafts and classic cars.

It’s an outdoor event, and admission is free.

According to the announcement of the event on the City of Marietta website:

Each year, the festival draws more than 25,000 attendees to the Marietta Square, amid a variety of local shops, dining options and historic sites.

The festival organizers list the features visitors can expect at the festival:

THE ARTS Attendees will have the opportunity to glance through many collectibles and treasures that feature shabby chic and folk or something new and crafty for the home. Artist Alley will showcase works from more than 70 vendors. Local and national artists offer handcrafted items like paintings, jewelry and pottery, as well as market-style items, such as lotions, jellies, jams and sauces. KIDS As always, there will be plenty of fun activities for families to enjoy. In the Kids Korner and Tiny Tot Town, young festival attendees will find inflatables, crafts, games and more. A small fee applies to some activities. On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the stage will feature local children’s dance groups, musical acts and more. These interactive performances will be fun and interactive for the whole family. VINTAGE CARS Marietta StreetFest is proud to host the 16th-annual Hubcaps and History Classic Car Show! Original, restored and “in process” classic cars will fill the south side of the Square on Saturday (only) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will include vintage vehicles, classic cars, hot rods and more. MUSIC StreetFest is thrilled to welcome the Marietta Grassroots Music Festival again this year. Festival goers can grab their blankets and lawn chairs and support local musicians. This music festival was created with the purpose of showcasing the best talent from the city and surrounding communities to build upon and strengthen the foundation of community pride present today and encourage a pay-it-forward attitude.

For more information visit the City of Marietta web page.