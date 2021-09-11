Tim D. Lee Senior Center to fully reopen Monday

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center will fully reopen on Monday, September 13.

The center, located at 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, has been closed for more than a year for renovation and repair. When other senior centers were reopened in September of 2020, after closure due to the pandemic , the Tim D. Lee center remained closed.

By Monday all the rooms at the center will be reopened.

For a list of upcoming events at the center visit this link.

About the Tim D. Lee Senior Center

The Tim D. Lee Senior Center is named after the late Board of Commissioners Chairman who brought Truist Park and the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County. It was formerly the East Cobb Senior Center. Lee died in September of 2019, and the Cobb Board of Commissioners voted to rename the center in honor of Lee at the December 16 meeting of that year.

About Cobb senior centers

The multipurpose Cobb senior centers, include the Freeman Poole Center, the North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center, and the West Cobb Senior Center.

The neighborhood centers, include the Austell Neighborhood Center, the Marietta Neighborhood Center, and the Noth Cobb Neighborhood Center (which is housed within the multipurpose North Cobb Senior Center).

Protocols at Senior Centers

The protocols for use of the senior centers are described by this list from the Cobb Senior Services website.

The list was last updated in June, so please contact Cobb Senior Service for any questions about protocols that might have changed.

One correction to this list (which we’ve edited) is that masks are required in all Cobb County government buildings, including the senior centers:

Multipurpose Centers

Days/Hours of Operation are Monday –Friday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm

Masks are required.

Temperature screenings, while no longer required, are encouraged to continue upon arrival at the senior centers.

Programming consists of ongoing activities, classes, and seminars.

Virtual programming will continue to be offered

Groups will begin to return to the centers as space allows

Registration is available online and by telephone only

Food may be brought in by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use (except at Tim Lee Senior Center)

No food/coffee will be provided by the centers except for special events, at which boxed or pre-packaged meals will be offered, whether the event is inside or outside.

Water fountains will be available

Neighborhood Centers

Days/Hours of Operation will be Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Maximum number of twenty (20). This number includes drive in clients.

Masks are required.

Masks will still be required to be worn while in a Cobb County vehicle.

Temperature screenings are required prior to boarding a Cobb County vehicle.

Programming will consist of ongoing activities, nutrition education, required grant programming, seminars, and socialization.

Virtual programming will continue to be offered

Food may be brought by individuals (lunch/snacks/drinks). Microwaves will be available for use.

Water fountains will be available.