East Cobb Senior Center to be renamed for Tim Lee

Cobb County announced on its website today that the Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on changing the name of the East Cobb Senior Center to the Tim D. Lee Senior Center at its meeting on Monday December 16 at 6 p.m.

The center is located on Sandy Plains Road.

Tim Lee, the commission chairman who negotiated the deal to bring the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County, died on September 29.

His family members will be at the meeting to receive a proclamation honoring Lee.

“Tim was a passionate advocate for seniors throughout his tenure at the county,” said District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell for the news release. “He enjoyed the activities at the East Cobb Senior Center and, as their caregiver, would often accompany his parents. Prior to serving as the chairman, Tim was the District 3 Commissioner. It is only fitting to rename the East Cobb Senior Center to the Tim D. Lee Senior Center in his honor.”

Lee was first elected to the BOC from District 3 in 2002, after serving as the president his subdivision’s HOA, the president of the Northeast Cobb Homeowners Group, a director for the East Cobb Civic Association (ECCA), and a board member of the Cobb County Civic Coalition (CCCC).

In 2010 he was elected BOC chairman.

After his defeat in the 2016 election by current Chairman Michael Boyce, he and his wife Annette moved to Habersham County.