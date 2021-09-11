Hot Topics

Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases at 4402

coronavirus imposed on Cobb County School District signagePhoto by Larry Johnson composited with public domain image from the CDC (created by LFJ)

September 11, 2021

The Cobb County School District reported Friday in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases in he district has now reached 4402 since July 1, and 4268 since school opened on August 2 with 633 of the cases currently active

The 633 active cases is a drop from the 937 reported last week.

Addison Elementary has the highest number of active cases among elementary schools with 32 cases. Among middle schools Campbell has the most cases at 18. And Osborne High has the most high school cases at 19.

Elementary Schools
Acworth Intermediate737
Addison3244
Argyle613
Austell115
Baker672
Bells Ferry632
Belmont Hills16
Big Shanty Inter.310
Birney017
Blackwell938
Brumby438
Bryant432
Bullard239
Chalker527
Cheatham Hill638
City View128
Clarkdale324
Clay Harmony Leland318
Compton620
Davis554
Dowell473
Due West1020
East Side5123
Eastvalley422
Elementary Virtual Program00
Fair Oaks516
Ford150
Frey248
Garrison Mill842
Green Acres310
Haven at Skyview02
Hayes749
Hendricks215
Hollydale023
Keheley819
Kemp716
Kennesaw Primary113
Kincaid215
King Springs742
LaBelle16
Lewis126
Mableton735
McCall Primary513
Milford313
Mount Bethel740
Mountain View230
Murdock1050
Nicholson630
Nickajack782
Norton Park323
Pickett’s Mill726
Pitner229
Powder Springs242
Powers Ferry411
Riverside213
Rocky Mount2455
Russell28
Sanders022
Sedalia Park434
Shallowford Falls210
Smyrna1439
Sope Creek648
South Cobb Early Learning Center23
Still950
Teasley218
Timber Ridge921
Tritt1330
Varner227
Vaughan1861
Middle Schools
Awtrey123
Barber167
Campbell1858
Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle00
Cooper449
Daniell641
Dickerson1137
Dodgen944
Durham425
East Cobb335
Floyd011
Garrett860
Griffin757
Hightower Trail222
Lindley159
Lindley 6th Grade Academy418
Lost Mountain238
Lovinggood630
Mabry343
McCleskey861
McClure540
Palmer121
Pearson016
Pine Mountain737
Simpson632
Smitha632
Tapp539
High Schools
Allatoona1296
Campbell673
Cobb Horizon310
Cobb Online Learning Academy – High11
Harrison1875
Hillgrove1180
Kell846
Kennesaw Mountain858
Lassiter1362
McEachern789
North Cobb570
Osborne1957
Pebblebrook157
Pope740
South Cobb551
Sprayberry4150
Walton795
Wheeler868
1 Comment on "Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases at 4402"

  1. C. Beck | September 11, 2021 at 10:51 pm | Reply

    Cases mean nothing, how many people are sick? How many are hospitalized? How many have died? Can we have some real numbers please.

