Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases at 4402

The Cobb County School District reported Friday in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases in he district has now reached 4402 since July 1, and 4268 since school opened on August 2 with 633 of the cases currently active
The 633 active cases is a drop from the 937 reported last week.
Addison Elementary has the highest number of active cases among elementary schools with 32 cases. Among middle schools Campbell has the most cases at 18. And Osborne High has the most high school cases at 19.
|Elementary Schools
|Acworth Intermediate
|7
|37
|Addison
|32
|44
|Argyle
|6
|13
|Austell
|1
|15
|Baker
|6
|72
|Bells Ferry
|6
|32
|Belmont Hills
|1
|6
|Big Shanty Inter.
|3
|10
|Birney
|0
|17
|Blackwell
|9
|38
|Brumby
|4
|38
|Bryant
|4
|32
|Bullard
|2
|39
|Chalker
|5
|27
|Cheatham Hill
|6
|38
|City View
|1
|28
|Clarkdale
|3
|24
|Clay Harmony Leland
|3
|18
|Compton
|6
|20
|Davis
|5
|54
|Dowell
|4
|73
|Due West
|10
|20
|East Side
|5
|123
|Eastvalley
|4
|22
|Elementary Virtual Program
|0
|0
|Fair Oaks
|5
|16
|Ford
|1
|50
|Frey
|2
|48
|Garrison Mill
|8
|42
|Green Acres
|3
|10
|Haven at Skyview
|0
|2
|Hayes
|7
|49
|Hendricks
|2
|15
|Hollydale
|0
|23
|Keheley
|8
|19
|Kemp
|7
|16
|Kennesaw Primary
|1
|13
|Kincaid
|2
|15
|King Springs
|7
|42
|LaBelle
|1
|6
|Lewis
|1
|26
|Mableton
|7
|35
|McCall Primary
|5
|13
|Milford
|3
|13
|Mount Bethel
|7
|40
|Mountain View
|2
|30
|Murdock
|10
|50
|Nicholson
|6
|30
|Nickajack
|7
|82
|Norton Park
|3
|23
|Pickett’s Mill
|7
|26
|Pitner
|2
|29
|Powder Springs
|2
|42
|Powers Ferry
|4
|11
|Riverside
|2
|13
|Rocky Mount
|24
|55
|Russell
|2
|8
|Sanders
|0
|22
|Sedalia Park
|4
|34
|Shallowford Falls
|2
|10
|Smyrna
|14
|39
|Sope Creek
|6
|48
|South Cobb Early Learning Center
|2
|3
|Still
|9
|50
|Teasley
|2
|18
|Timber Ridge
|9
|21
|Tritt
|13
|30
|Varner
|2
|27
|Vaughan
|18
|61
|Middle Schools
|Awtrey
|1
|23
|Barber
|1
|67
|Campbell
|18
|58
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle
|0
|0
|Cooper
|4
|49
|Daniell
|6
|41
|Dickerson
|11
|37
|Dodgen
|9
|44
|Durham
|4
|25
|East Cobb
|3
|35
|Floyd
|0
|11
|Garrett
|8
|60
|Griffin
|7
|57
|Hightower Trail
|2
|22
|Lindley
|1
|59
|Lindley 6th Grade Academy
|4
|18
|Lost Mountain
|2
|38
|Lovinggood
|6
|30
|Mabry
|3
|43
|McCleskey
|8
|61
|McClure
|5
|40
|Palmer
|1
|21
|Pearson
|0
|16
|Pine Mountain
|7
|37
|Simpson
|6
|32
|Smitha
|6
|32
|Tapp
|5
|39
|High Schools
|Allatoona
|12
|96
|Campbell
|6
|73
|Cobb Horizon
|3
|10
|Cobb Online Learning Academy – High
|1
|1
|Harrison
|18
|75
|Hillgrove
|11
|80
|Kell
|8
|46
|Kennesaw Mountain
|8
|58
|Lassiter
|13
|62
|McEachern
|7
|89
|North Cobb
|5
|70
|Osborne
|19
|57
|Pebblebrook
|1
|57
|Pope
|7
|40
|South Cobb
|5
|51
|Sprayberry
|4
|150
|Walton
|7
|95
|Wheeler
|8
|68
Cases mean nothing, how many people are sick? How many are hospitalized? How many have died? Can we have some real numbers please.