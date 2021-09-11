Cobb County School District cumulative COVID cases at 4402

The Cobb County School District reported Friday in their weekly update that the number of cumulative COVID cases in he district has now reached 4402 since July 1, and 4268 since school opened on August 2 with 633 of the cases currently active

The 633 active cases is a drop from the 937 reported last week.

Addison Elementary has the highest number of active cases among elementary schools with 32 cases. Among middle schools Campbell has the most cases at 18. And Osborne High has the most high school cases at 19.

Elementary Schools Acworth Intermediate 7 37 Addison 32 44 Argyle 6 13 Austell 1 15 Baker 6 72 Bells Ferry 6 32 Belmont Hills 1 6 Big Shanty Inter. 3 10 Birney 0 17 Blackwell 9 38 Brumby 4 38 Bryant 4 32 Bullard 2 39 Chalker 5 27 Cheatham Hill 6 38 City View 1 28 Clarkdale 3 24 Clay Harmony Leland 3 18 Compton 6 20 Davis 5 54 Dowell 4 73 Due West 10 20 East Side 5 123 Eastvalley 4 22 Elementary Virtual Program 0 0 Fair Oaks 5 16 Ford 1 50 Frey 2 48 Garrison Mill 8 42 Green Acres 3 10 Haven at Skyview 0 2 Hayes 7 49 Hendricks 2 15 Hollydale 0 23 Keheley 8 19 Kemp 7 16 Kennesaw Primary 1 13 Kincaid 2 15 King Springs 7 42 LaBelle 1 6 Lewis 1 26 Mableton 7 35 McCall Primary 5 13 Milford 3 13 Mount Bethel 7 40 Mountain View 2 30 Murdock 10 50 Nicholson 6 30 Nickajack 7 82 Norton Park 3 23 Pickett’s Mill 7 26 Pitner 2 29 Powder Springs 2 42 Powers Ferry 4 11 Riverside 2 13 Rocky Mount 24 55 Russell 2 8 Sanders 0 22 Sedalia Park 4 34 Shallowford Falls 2 10 Smyrna 14 39 Sope Creek 6 48 South Cobb Early Learning Center 2 3 Still 9 50 Teasley 2 18 Timber Ridge 9 21 Tritt 13 30 Varner 2 27 Vaughan 18 61 Middle Schools Awtrey 1 23 Barber 1 67 Campbell 18 58 Cobb Online Learning Academy – Middle 0 0 Cooper 4 49 Daniell 6 41 Dickerson 11 37 Dodgen 9 44 Durham 4 25 East Cobb 3 35 Floyd 0 11 Garrett 8 60 Griffin 7 57 Hightower Trail 2 22 Lindley 1 59 Lindley 6th Grade Academy 4 18 Lost Mountain 2 38 Lovinggood 6 30 Mabry 3 43 McCleskey 8 61 McClure 5 40 Palmer 1 21 Pearson 0 16 Pine Mountain 7 37 Simpson 6 32 Smitha 6 32 Tapp 5 39 High Schools Allatoona 12 96 Campbell 6 73 Cobb Horizon 3 10 Cobb Online Learning Academy – High 1 1 Harrison 18 75 Hillgrove 11 80 Kell 8 46 Kennesaw Mountain 8 58 Lassiter 13 62 McEachern 7 89 North Cobb 5 70 Osborne 19 57 Pebblebrook 1 57 Pope 7 40 South Cobb 5 51 Sprayberry 4 150 Walton 7 95 Wheeler 8 68