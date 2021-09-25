Cobb school superintendent Chris Ragsdale issues press release on Cobb COVID numbers

Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale issued the following press release highlighting the drop in COVID case rate over the past five weeks.

As we go into our Fall Break, I can again share encouraging news about COVID-19 in our schools. As of today, COVID-19 cases have now fallen 62% in our schools since the peak. We also have 94% of our schools showing case decreases – 107 of our 114 schools.

Cases have now been continuing to fall for the last five weeks in our schools.

During last night’s Board meeting, I delivered an update on the COVID-19 situation, which you can view by clicking here. The presentation shows that Cobb and surrounding school districts have had a sharp and very statistically similar case decline regardless of mask or quarantine protocols. It also shows that Cobb’s outcomes with a mask-optional policy this school year are statistically similar to last year as a mask-mandated district. Given the attention that others have placed on our mask policy, I believe this presentation displays a more accurate representation of our COVID-19 situation.

However, as previously stated, our CCSD COVID-19 protocol is about much more than masks, as we are not anti-masks. We are for effective protocols that are driven by data and minimize disruption to our students.

Moving forward, we will not assume that better news today means we will not possibly face worse news tomorrow. We are constantly monitoring the situation, and we are committed to analyzing all available data in order to stay ahead of changing events as much as possible.

I wish you and your family a safe and restful break!

Best regards,

Chris Ragsdale

Superintendent