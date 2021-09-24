Lane closures overnight on S. Marietta Parkway

There will be lane closures on S. Marietta Parkway on Friday (tonight), Saturday and Sunday.

The closures will start this evening, Friday September 24, at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Saturday. This will repeat each night through Sunday.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close the lanes for a resurfacing project.

The closures will be on S. Marietta Parkway, from Roswell Road to Cobb Parkway.

The press release about the closures describes the nature of the work as follows:

This project includes patching, milling, inlay, paving and striping activities on the roadway to improve its deteriorating condition, providing a much smoother ride and improving the integrity of the road materials and topping.

The closures are being done for the safety of the road workers.

This project will cost approximately $2.4 million, and should be completed by the fall of 2021.

Safety recommendations from the GDOT

The GDOT makes the following recommendations:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.