Worksource Cobb offers workshop Friday on interviewing techniques

Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page announcing that WorkSource Cobb will hold a workshop on how to perform your best in a job interview.

Cobb job seekers can get a boost from WorkSource Cobb workshops. This Friday, you can learn Interviewing practices in the new world of social distancing and advanced technology. Join us on October 1st at 9:00 AM EST to learn what it takes to be successful in your next interview and land the job you want. Register today by filling out the form below, calling us at 770-528-4300, or emailing us at information@cobbworks.org.

For further information visit the following link https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/workshop-interviewing-techniques

About Cobb County

The U..S. Census Bureau provides the following profile of Cobb County’s population:

2019 Population Estimates 760,141

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 77,932

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 8.3 %

Source: 2019 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE)

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 92.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.4 %

Source: Source: 2019 Small Area Health Insurance Estimates (SAHIE)

Median Housing Value $ 253,900

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 300,047

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 80,947

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Veterans 41,345

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 91.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates