Worksource Cobb offers workshop Friday on interviewing techniques

Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page announcing that WorkSource Cobb will hold a workshop on how to perform your best in a job interview.
Cobb job seekers can get a boost from WorkSource Cobb workshops. This Friday, you can learn Interviewing practices in the new world of social distancing and advanced technology. Join us on October 1st at 9:00 AM EST to learn what it takes to be successful in your next interview and land the job you want. Register today by filling out the form below, calling us at 770-528-4300, or emailing us at information@cobbworks.org.
For further information visit the following link https://www.worksourcecobb.org/events/workshop-interviewing-techniques
About Cobb County
The U..S. Census Bureau provides the following profile of Cobb County’s population:
2019 Population Estimates 760,141
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 77,932
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 8.3 %
Source: 2019 Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates (SAIPE)
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 92.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.4 %
Source: Source: 2019 Small Area Health Insurance Estimates (SAHIE)
Median Housing Value $ 253,900
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 300,047
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 80,947
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Veterans 41,345
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 91.6 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
