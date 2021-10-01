More lane closures on Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb

Tonight, Saturday and Sunday night, October 1-3, there will be single alternating left and right lane closures on the eight miles of Veterans Memorial Highway (US 278) within Cobb County, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. each night.

The closures will run from the Fulton County line at the Chattahoochee River, to the Douglas County line.

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will continue the work of milling, inlay, and resurfacing they’ve been doing on past weekends. The project is expected to be completed next year, in the winter of 2022.

Work crews will be also apply thermo striping to the roadway.

Thermoplastic striping is defined by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) as follows:

This specification covers a reflectorized thermoplastic pavement striping material that is applied to the road surface in a molten state by mechanical means with surface application of glass beads at a rate specified by the purchaser. Upon cooling to normal pavement temperature, the applied thermoplastic produces an adherent retro-reflective stripe of specified color, thickness, and width capable of resisting deformation by traffic.





Safety precautions

The GDOT recommends that drivers take the following safety precautions when in an area with road work:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.