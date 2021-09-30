JE Dunn’s Hammer Down 5K on October 16

Cobb-based construction giant JE Dunn is hosting the 11th annual Hammer Down 5K to benefit children’s charities. It’s USATF Certified and a Peachtree Road Race qualifier so all you runners should put it on your race calendar.

Event organizers issued the following press release this afternoon:

Celebrating its 11th anniversary the annual Hammer Down 5K presented by JE Dunn Construction is coming up on Saturday, October 16th beginning at the offices of JE Dunn Construction, 2555 Cumberland Parkway SE in Atlanta. The 5K run/walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., with registration opening at 7:00 a.m. A 1K Fun Run for kids will start at 9:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 strict safety guidelines have been developed for the run, details can be found at http://www.hammerdownrun.com.

Proceeds from the race will benefit For the Hope Partnership, Inc. and The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative. In the history of the race over $600,000 has been donated to worthy charities. Last year’s race raised a total of $83,000.00 for the non-profits.

The racecourse is USATF Certified and a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier. In addition to awards in age categories, the race will also challenge runners to achieve the fastest time up the Quarter Mile King/Queen of the Hill, beginning on Bert Adams Drive and reaching the top of Mt Wilkerson Pkwy.

Registration fee for the 5K and 5K Stroller is $25, late registration is $30. The 1K Fun Run registration fee is $10, late registration fee is $15. Participants may register in advance at http://www.hammerdownrun.com or on race day. Race packets will be available for pick up on race day beginning at 7:00 a.m. at JE Dunn’s office located at 2555 Cumberland Parkway, SE Atlanta, GA 30339.

About For the Hope Partnership, Inc.

For the Hope Partnership, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, builds relationships with those experiencing homelessness or poverty over a weekly hot breakfast and, when they are ready, connects them to essential services they may need to achieve their desired goals. FTHP is committed to: “Breaking bread. Making friends. Building bridges.” Visit www.fthp.org or email susan.fthp@gmail.com for more information.

About Orange Duffel Bag Initiative

The Orange Duffel Bag Initiative (ODBI), a 501(c)(3) public charity, provides proven coaching programs and ongoing advocacy to high school and college students, who are in foster care, homeless, or experiencing poverty, to improve their education outcomes. Working in concert with organizations like JE Dunn Construction, with shared goals for helping disadvantaged young people build a better life, together we help Georgia’s most vulnerable students improve self-awareness, connect with caring adults and community resources, overcome social and economic barriers, explore career choices, and create a plan for and pursue education—the surest pathway out of poverty toward a life of economic equity. www.theodbi.org.

About JE Dunn – Atlanta