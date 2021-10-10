GDOT seeks public input on improvements to Old Highway 41

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input on a set of proposed improvements on Old Highway 41.

Cobb County announced the request for public participation in the following tweet:

Georgia DOT is working on a road project near the Kennesaw Nat’l Battlefield that includes 2 roundabouts. The improvements to Old Hwy 41 are still on the drawing board with @CobbDOT assisting. GDOT is asking for input on the project this month. Visit: …-widening-0016410-gdot.hub.arcgis.com

You can post comments on the project by following this link.

The GDOT describes the issues as follows:

In order to improve traffic flow and increase safety, GDOT PI No. 0016410 proposes to widen and realign the existing two-lane roadway between Kennesaw Avenue and Stilesboro Road. The total project length is approximately 0.5 miles. The roadway will be realigned to move the roadway to the north limit of the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park property. At the western end of the project, the Old 41 Highway/Stilesboro Road intersection will be reconstructed as a single lane roundabout with a westbound through bypass lane and a dedicated northbound to eastbound right turn lane. A second roundabout is proposed at Kennesaw Avenue. This roundabout will also provide a dedicated westbound through bypass lane. Between the proposed roundabouts, the project will widen the road to include two lanes in each direction, a raised median and curb and gutter. The project also proposes the construction of a path tunnel beneath the south leg of the Old 41 Highway/Stilesboro Road intersection to allow park users to access the park’s amenities from the overflow parking lot without crossing Stilesboro Road.