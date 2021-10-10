Program about college financial aid at Sewell Library tomorrow

The Georgia Student Finance Commission will hold a college financial aid program at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center tomorrow evening from 5 – 6 p.m.

The library is located at 2051 Lower Roswell Road Marietta, GA 30068.

The following notice was posted on the library’s website, and gives further details and a registration link for the event:

It’s the single biggest investment parents will make in their young scholars’ futures: paying for college! With skyrocketing tuitions and crushing student loan debt in the news, you need a guide through the thicket of scholarships, grants and aid that is available. Join Marcus Hilliard, the GSFC Outreach Representative for Cobb County Middle & High Schools, at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center for a free financial aid consultation program to help students and their families prepare to pay for college. Topics discussed will include Georgia’s HOPE Program, completing the FAFSA and GSFC’s website GAfutures.org. Click here to register. For more information call 770-509-2711.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.