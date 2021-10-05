Marietta to hold public meeting on traffic calming options for Charles Avenue

The City of Marietta announced on its website that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, October 14th from 6 – 7 p.m. to consider traffic calming options on Charles Avenue.
The meeting will be held at the city’s transportation office at 268 Lawrence Street Marietta, GA 30060.
The news release describes what will go on at the meeting as follows:
During the meeting, city staff will present options for Traffic Calming. The feedback received will be brought to City Council for their consideration at a future meeting. At that Public Hearing, City Council may choose to vote on the proposed traffic calming options that would be installed in the area.
There will be a formal presentation along with information boards and social distancing will be recommended at the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Marietta Facebook page where you will be able to see the presentation and submit comments or questions.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
