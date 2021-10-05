Marietta to hold public meeting on traffic calming options for Charles Avenue

The City of Marietta announced on its website that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, October 14th from 6 – 7 p.m. to consider traffic calming options on Charles Avenue.

The meeting will be held at the city’s transportation office at 268 Lawrence Street Marietta, GA 30060.

The news release describes what will go on at the meeting as follows:

During the meeting, city staff will present options for Traffic Calming. The feedback received will be brought to City Council for their consideration at a future meeting. At that Public Hearing, City Council may choose to vote on the proposed traffic calming options that would be installed in the area. There will be a formal presentation along with information boards and social distancing will be recommended at the meeting. The meeting will be live streamed on the City of Marietta Facebook page where you will be able to see the presentation and submit comments or questions.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates