Oct 26 forecast for Cobb County: cloudy becoming sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County will see mostly cloudy skies through mid morning, then we’ll see a gradual clearing to mostly sunny skies.

The high will be near 65, with northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday the forecast is for mostly sunny.

7-Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day forecast for Cobb County centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers likely after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.