Pedestrian killed on Cobb Parkway in Marietta

According to a public information release from Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed yesterday, October 25.

The incident happened on Cobb Parkway South, near the intersection of Trade Center Parkway, and the Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

The on-scene investigation revealed that a seventy-year-old man from Marietta was attempting to cross Cobb Parkway, outside of a crosswalk, when he darted out into the path of oncoming traffic. The pedestrian ran in front of a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by sixty-three-year-old Vincent Ofoto of Marietta. The pedestrian was struck by the Dodge and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.



The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to phone STEP Sergeant Brian Honea at (770) 794-5344.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates