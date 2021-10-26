Pedestrian killed on Cobb Parkway in Marietta

According to a public information release from Ofc. Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed yesterday, October 25.
The incident happened on Cobb Parkway South, near the intersection of Trade Center Parkway, and the Marietta Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating.
The public information release describes the incident as follows:
The on-scene investigation revealed that a seventy-year-old man from Marietta was attempting to cross Cobb Parkway, outside of a crosswalk, when he darted out into the path of oncoming traffic. The pedestrian ran in front of a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by sixty-three-year-old Vincent Ofoto of Marietta. The pedestrian was struck by the Dodge and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to phone STEP Sergeant Brian Honea at (770) 794-5344.
