Agatha Christie Book Discussion Group to read Hercule Poirot’s Christmas

The Agatha Christie Book Discussion Group will read and discuss Hercule Poirot’s Christmas. The group meets at the North Cobb Regional Library, and this reading will be held Tuesday, December 14 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. The library is located at 3535 Old 41 Highway Kennesaw, GA 30144.

The novel Hercule Poirot’s Christmas was first published in 1938, and features, of course, the Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot, Christie’s first fictional character and one of her best known.

The book was the eighteenth Hercule Poirot novel. Christie first introduced Poirot in 1920 in what was also her first published work of fiction, The Mysterious Affair at Style.

The group describes the discussion as follows on the Cobb Library Instagram account:

Celebrate the holidays with the Agatha Christie Book Discussion Group as we read Hercule Poirot’s Christmas! It is Christmas Eve. The Lee family reunion is shattered by a deafening crash of furniture, followed by a scream. Upstairs, the tyrannical Simeon Lee lies dead in a pool of blood, his throat slashed. But when Hercule Poirot, who is staying in the village with a friend for Christmas, offers to assist, he finds an atmosphere not of mourning but of mutual suspicion. It seems everyone had a reason to hate the old man. Copies of the book are available at North Cobb Regional Library.

.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library web site:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.