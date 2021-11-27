High fire danger conditions for Cobb November 27

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there will be high fire danger in Cobb County this afternoon as the relative humidity drops to 25 percent or below.

Otherwise, we will have sunny skies with a high near 58. Winds from the northwest are forecast, at around 5 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.