Sensory-friendly movie event: Beauty and the Beast at the Switzer Library

The Switzer Library will hold a sensory-friendly movie, craft, and singalong event on November 20.

The featured movie is a 30th-anniversary showing of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The event will begin at 2 p.m. with paper flower craft, followed by a singalong, and the movie will start at 2:30 p.m.

According to the Cobb Public Library announcement:



This is a sensory-friendly movie event held in our large meeting room at #SwitzerLibrary on Saturday, November 20; lights will be dimmed, closed captions will be displayed, and movement and talking is perfectly fine! The film is rated G and is 92 minutes long. It should end by 4 pm.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893, and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.