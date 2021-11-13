Kennesaw Parks & Rec invites residents to decorate a wooden mug for the holidays

If you’re looking for a holiday activity of the arts & crafts variety, the City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about unique holiday fun from Kennesaw Parks & Recreation:
Kennesaw, GA (November 11, 2021) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden mug to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel!
Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants may use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.
All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:
- Best Overall
- Parks & Rec Director’s Choice
- Most Creative
Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NTU0MzU
The decorations will be on display at the Depot Park Tunnel from December 4 – December 26.
The Holiday Art Contest is sponsored by Ryan Family Chiropractic.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation orcall Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
