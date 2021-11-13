Kennesaw Parks & Rec invites residents to decorate a wooden mug for the holidays

Hot Topics

Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 13, 2021

If you’re looking for a holiday activity of the arts & crafts variety, the City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about unique holiday fun from Kennesaw Parks & Recreation:

Kennesaw, GA (November 11, 2021) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden mug to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel!

Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants may use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.

All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories:

  • Best Overall
  • Parks & Rec Director’s Choice
  • Most Creative

Registration is available at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NTU0MzU

The decorations will be on display at the Depot Park Tunnel from December 4 – December 26.

The Holiday Art Contest is sponsored by Ryan Family Chiropractic.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation orcall Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

