Kennesaw Parks & Rec invites residents to decorate a wooden mug for the holidays

If you’re looking for a holiday activity of the arts & crafts variety, the City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about unique holiday fun from Kennesaw Parks & Recreation:

Kennesaw, GA (November 11, 2021) — Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invites area residents to help celebrate the holiday season by decorating a wooden mug to be displayed at the Depot Park Tunnel!

Kennesaw Parks & Rec will supply the wooden piece; contestants supply the creativity! Contestants may use paint, collage, mosaic or more to create a unique masterpiece to participate in this holiday art contest. Cost for entry is $10. Spaces are limited.

All items will be judged and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each of the following categories: