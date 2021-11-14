Cobb weather November 14: Cold air mass to continue through Tuesday

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, overnight temperatures should remain in the 30s for the next few days in Cobb County.

Today, Sunday, November 14, the sky is expected to be sunny with a high near 57 degrees. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS states:

A cold airmass will continue to pose frost or freeze concerns for portions of north and central Georgia each morning through Tuesday morning, otherwise no hazardous weather is expected through the period.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Patchy frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Widespread frost, mainly before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Patchy frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.