Serious injury crash on I-285 at Atlanta Road

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a serious injury traffic crash that occurred this morning, Tuesday, November 9, at around 3:33 a.m. on I-285 Southbound at Atlanta Road.

The public information release described the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a black 2007 BMW 530i was southbound on I-285 and entered the lane occupied by a white 2008 Freightliner pulling an enclosed trailer. As the BMW entered the lane in which the Freightliner was traveling, the rear of the BMW collided with the front of the Freightliner. The BMW then crashed into the median wall and came to rest under the Atlanta Road bridge. The Freightliner stopped in the left lane farther south of the BMW. The driver of the BMW, 33-year-old Dominique Heyward of Powder Springs, was transported by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Freightliner, 50-year-old Troy Russell of Antwerp, Ohio, was not injured in the crash. This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to call the STEP unit at 770-499-3987.

About the STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”