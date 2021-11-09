Seven Cobb County student runners named to 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

The Atlanta Track Club sent the following press release announcing that seven runners from Cobb County high schools were chosen for the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team (see the photos below the article):

ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Seven runners from schools in Cobb County were named to the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team. The separate boys and girls teams include 42 of the Atlanta area’s best runners representing 27 high schools and six counties, one of which will be named the Runner of the Year at a banquet held by Atlanta Track Club on November 17. Here are the athletes selected from Cobb County:

· Samantha McGarity, Sophomore, Harrison High School, 7A State Champion

· Lorel Golden, Senior, Pope High School, 6A State 4th Place

· Addison Adair, Freshman, Pope High School, 6A State 5th Place

· Joey Sandel, Senior, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy, GISA State Champion

· Peyton Golden, Senior, Whitefield Academy, 1A Private State Runner up

· Ryan McKee, Senior, Kennesaw Mountain High School, 6A State Runner up

· James May, Senior, Marietta High School, 7A State Runner up

Held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition will return for an in-person event this year. The event will recognize all honorees and announce which athletes are on the first, second and third All-Metro teams. The Runner of the Year will be chosen by local coaches as well as via a poll open to the public on 11Alive.com. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday. “High school athletes are the foundation of Atlanta Track Club and Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, the Club’s CEO. “I look forward to gathering again to celebrate the great seasons of this year’s All-Metro runners and send-off those who are graduating in 2022.” The Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet will be held at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, November 17. Below is a complete list of athletes named to this year’s team.

Powerade All-Metro Girls Team

Full Name School Grade Classification County ADDISON ADAIR POPE HIGH SCHOOL 9 6A Cobb LAURA ARENTH PACE ACADEMY 12 2A Fulton ELLIE BREWER HEBRON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 12 1A Private Gwinnett KATELYNN DOLLAR LYNDON ACADEMY 10 GAPPS Cherokee EMMA GEANEY PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Gwinnett LOREL GOLDEN POPE HIGH SCHOOL 12 6A Cobb JOHNA GRISIK MARIST SCHOOL 12 4A DeKalb KATIE HAMFELDT BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL 12 5A Fulton CLARA HEPPNER NORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL 11 6A Fulton CAROLINE HOOD PACE ACADEMY 10 2A Fulton CARA JOYCE ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL 12 1A Private Fulton RUBY LITTLE MARIST SCHOOL 10 4A DeKalb JAMIE MARLOWE MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL 11 5A Fulton SAMANTHA MCGARITY HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL 10 7A Cobb NICOLE PIZZO MARIST SCHOOL 12 4A DeKalb KELLY ANN SUTTERFIELD BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL 12 5A Fulton CATHERINE TOWNSEND NORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL 10 6A Fulton GRACE VON BIBERSTEIN ST. PIUS X 11 5A DeKalb PALMER WALSTAD WESTMINSTER SCHOOL 11 3A Fulton CARMEL YONAS SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL 11 7A Forsyth ISABEL YONAS SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL 10 7A Forsyth

Powerade All-Metro Boys Team

Full Name School Grade Classification County ALEX ARRAMBIDE EAST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL 11 3A Forsyth ETHAN ASHLEY DENMARK HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Forsyth EDWARD BLAHA PACE ACADEMY 12 2A Fulton ZACK BURKE BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL 12 5A Fulton WILLIAM CARLTON DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL 11 5A DeKalb MATTHEW FERNANDO WESTMINSTER SCHOOL 12 3A Fulton BRYSON GATES CREEKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL 12 6A Cherokee PEYTON GOLDEN WHITEFIELD ACADEMY 12 1A Private Cobb CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL 12 5A DeKalb CADEN HALL PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Gwinnett TOMMY LATHAM MARIST SCHOOL 9 4A DeKalb JAMES MAY MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Cobb RYAN MCKEE KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL 12 6A Cobb ETHAN NORDMAN MILL CREEK HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Gwinnett BENJAMIN ROTHERING BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL 12 5A Fulton JOEY SANDEL JOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 12 GISA Cobb JOE SAPONE HOLY INNOCENTS’ EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 11 1A Private Fulton NATHAN SOLOMON SHILOH HIGH SCHOOL 12 6A Gwinnett NATE VERSKA SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Forsyth TRENT BELL WEST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL 12 7A Forsyth SAGE WALKER DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL 12 4A DeKalb

Ryan McKee – Kennesaw Mountain (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Lorel Golden – Pope High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

James May – Marietta High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Addison Addair – Pope High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Peyton Golden – Whitefield Academy (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)