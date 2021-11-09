Hot Topics

Seven Cobb County student runners named to 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

young woman in raceSamantha McGarity -- Harrison High School (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 9, 2021

The Atlanta Track Club sent the following press release announcing that seven runners from Cobb County high schools were chosen for the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team (see the photos below the article):

ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Seven runners from schools in Cobb County were named to the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team. The separate boys and girls teams include 42 of the Atlanta area’s best runners representing 27 high schools and six counties, one of which will be named the Runner of the Year at a banquet held by Atlanta Track Club on November 17.

Here are the athletes selected from Cobb County:

·       Samantha McGarity, Sophomore, Harrison High School, 7A State Champion

·       Lorel Golden, Senior, Pope High School, 6A State 4th Place

·       Addison Adair, Freshman, Pope High School, 6A State 5th Place

·       Joey Sandel, Senior, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy, GISA State Champion

·       Peyton Golden, Senior, Whitefield Academy, 1A Private State Runner up

·       Ryan McKee, Senior, Kennesaw Mountain High School, 6A State Runner up

·       James May, Senior, Marietta High School, 7A State Runner up

Held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition will return for an in-person event this year. The event will recognize all honorees and announce which athletes are on the first, second and third All-Metro teams. The Runner of the Year will be chosen by local coaches as well as via a poll open to the public on 11Alive.com. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

“High school athletes are the foundation of Atlanta Track Club and Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, the Club’s CEO. “I look forward to gathering again to celebrate the great seasons of this year’s All-Metro runners and send-off those who are graduating in 2022.”

The Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet will be held at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, November 17. Below is a complete list of athletes named to this year’s team.

Powerade All-Metro Girls Team

Full NameSchoolGradeClassificationCounty
ADDISON ADAIRPOPE HIGH SCHOOL96ACobb
LAURA ARENTHPACE ACADEMY122AFulton
ELLIE BREWERHEBRON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY121A PrivateGwinnett
KATELYNN DOLLARLYNDON ACADEMY10GAPPSCherokee
EMMA GEANEYPARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL127AGwinnett
LOREL GOLDENPOPE HIGH SCHOOL126ACobb
JOHNA GRISIKMARIST SCHOOL124ADeKalb
KATIE HAMFELDTBLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL125AFulton
CLARA HEPPNERNORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL116AFulton
CAROLINE HOODPACE ACADEMY102AFulton
CARA JOYCEATLANTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL121A PrivateFulton
RUBY LITTLEMARIST SCHOOL104ADeKalb
JAMIE MARLOWEMIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL115AFulton
SAMANTHA MCGARITYHARRISON HIGH SCHOOL107ACobb
NICOLE PIZZOMARIST SCHOOL124ADeKalb
KELLY ANN SUTTERFIELDBLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL125AFulton
CATHERINE TOWNSENDNORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL106AFulton
GRACE VON BIBERSTEINST. PIUS X115ADeKalb
PALMER WALSTADWESTMINSTER SCHOOL113AFulton
CARMEL YONASSOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL117AForsyth
ISABEL YONASSOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL107AForsyth

Powerade All-Metro Boys Team

Full NameSchoolGradeClassificationCounty
ALEX ARRAMBIDEEAST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL113AForsyth
ETHAN ASHLEYDENMARK HIGH SCHOOL127AForsyth
EDWARD BLAHAPACE ACADEMY122AFulton
ZACK BURKEBLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL125AFulton
WILLIAM CARLTONDECATUR HIGH SCHOOL115ADeKalb
MATTHEW FERNANDOWESTMINSTER SCHOOL123AFulton
BRYSON GATESCREEKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL126ACherokee
PEYTON GOLDENWHITEFIELD ACADEMY121A PrivateCobb
CHRISTIAN GONZALEZDECATUR HIGH SCHOOL125ADeKalb
CADEN HALLPARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL127AGwinnett
TOMMY LATHAMMARIST SCHOOL94ADeKalb
JAMES MAYMARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL127ACobb
RYAN MCKEEKENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL126ACobb
ETHAN NORDMANMILL CREEK HIGH SCHOOL127AGwinnett
BENJAMIN ROTHERINGBLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL125AFulton
JOEY SANDELJOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY12GISACobb
JOE SAPONEHOLY INNOCENTS’ EPISCOPAL SCHOOL111A PrivateFulton
NATHAN SOLOMONSHILOH HIGH SCHOOL126AGwinnett
NATE VERSKASOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL127AForsyth
TRENT BELLWEST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL127AForsyth
SAGE WALKERDRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL124ADeKalb
Ryan McKee – Kennesaw Mountain (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)
Lorel Golden – Pope High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)
James May – Marietta High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)
Addison Addair – Pope High School (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)
Peyton Golden – Whitefield Academy (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)
