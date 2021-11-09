Seven Cobb County student runners named to 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

The Atlanta Track Club sent the following press release announcing that seven runners from Cobb County high schools were chosen for the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team (see the photos below the article):
ATLANTA – NOVEMBER 9, 2021 – Seven runners from schools in Cobb County were named to the 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team. The separate boys and girls teams include 42 of the Atlanta area’s best runners representing 27 high schools and six counties, one of which will be named the Runner of the Year at a banquet held by Atlanta Track Club on November 17.
Here are the athletes selected from Cobb County:
· Samantha McGarity, Sophomore, Harrison High School, 7A State Champion
· Lorel Golden, Senior, Pope High School, 6A State 4th Place
· Addison Adair, Freshman, Pope High School, 6A State 5th Place
· Joey Sandel, Senior, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy, GISA State Champion
· Peyton Golden, Senior, Whitefield Academy, 1A Private State Runner up
· Ryan McKee, Senior, Kennesaw Mountain High School, 6A State Runner up
· James May, Senior, Marietta High School, 7A State Runner up
Held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta Track Club’s longest running tradition will return for an in-person event this year. The event will recognize all honorees and announce which athletes are on the first, second and third All-Metro teams. The Runner of the Year will be chosen by local coaches as well as via a poll open to the public on 11Alive.com. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
“High school athletes are the foundation of Atlanta Track Club and Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, the Club’s CEO. “I look forward to gathering again to celebrate the great seasons of this year’s All-Metro runners and send-off those who are graduating in 2022.”
The Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet will be held at the Stave Room in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, November 17. Below is a complete list of athletes named to this year’s team.
Powerade All-Metro Girls Team
|Full Name
|School
|Grade
|Classification
|County
|ADDISON ADAIR
|POPE HIGH SCHOOL
|9
|6A
|Cobb
|LAURA ARENTH
|PACE ACADEMY
|12
|2A
|Fulton
|ELLIE BREWER
|HEBRON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
|12
|1A Private
|Gwinnett
|KATELYNN DOLLAR
|LYNDON ACADEMY
|10
|GAPPS
|Cherokee
|EMMA GEANEY
|PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Gwinnett
|LOREL GOLDEN
|POPE HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|6A
|Cobb
|JOHNA GRISIK
|MARIST SCHOOL
|12
|4A
|DeKalb
|KATIE HAMFELDT
|BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|5A
|Fulton
|CLARA HEPPNER
|NORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL
|11
|6A
|Fulton
|CAROLINE HOOD
|PACE ACADEMY
|10
|2A
|Fulton
|CARA JOYCE
|ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
|12
|1A Private
|Fulton
|RUBY LITTLE
|MARIST SCHOOL
|10
|4A
|DeKalb
|JAMIE MARLOWE
|MIDTOWN HIGH SCHOOL
|11
|5A
|Fulton
|SAMANTHA MCGARITY
|HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL
|10
|7A
|Cobb
|NICOLE PIZZO
|MARIST SCHOOL
|12
|4A
|DeKalb
|KELLY ANN SUTTERFIELD
|BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|5A
|Fulton
|CATHERINE TOWNSEND
|NORTH ATLANTA HIGH SCHOOL
|10
|6A
|Fulton
|GRACE VON BIBERSTEIN
|ST. PIUS X
|11
|5A
|DeKalb
|PALMER WALSTAD
|WESTMINSTER SCHOOL
|11
|3A
|Fulton
|CARMEL YONAS
|SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL
|11
|7A
|Forsyth
|ISABEL YONAS
|SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL
|10
|7A
|Forsyth
Powerade All-Metro Boys Team
|Full Name
|School
|Grade
|Classification
|County
|ALEX ARRAMBIDE
|EAST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL
|11
|3A
|Forsyth
|ETHAN ASHLEY
|DENMARK HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Forsyth
|EDWARD BLAHA
|PACE ACADEMY
|12
|2A
|Fulton
|ZACK BURKE
|BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|5A
|Fulton
|WILLIAM CARLTON
|DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL
|11
|5A
|DeKalb
|MATTHEW FERNANDO
|WESTMINSTER SCHOOL
|12
|3A
|Fulton
|BRYSON GATES
|CREEKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|6A
|Cherokee
|PEYTON GOLDEN
|WHITEFIELD ACADEMY
|12
|1A Private
|Cobb
|CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ
|DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|5A
|DeKalb
|CADEN HALL
|PARKVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Gwinnett
|TOMMY LATHAM
|MARIST SCHOOL
|9
|4A
|DeKalb
|JAMES MAY
|MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Cobb
|RYAN MCKEE
|KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|6A
|Cobb
|ETHAN NORDMAN
|MILL CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Gwinnett
|BENJAMIN ROTHERING
|BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|5A
|Fulton
|JOEY SANDEL
|JOHNSON FERRY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
|12
|GISA
|Cobb
|JOE SAPONE
|HOLY INNOCENTS’ EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
|11
|1A Private
|Fulton
|NATHAN SOLOMON
|SHILOH HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|6A
|Gwinnett
|NATE VERSKA
|SOUTH FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Forsyth
|TRENT BELL
|WEST FORSYTH HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|7A
|Forsyth
|SAGE WALKER
|DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
|12
|4A
|DeKalb
Be the first to comment on "Seven Cobb County student runners named to 2021 Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team"