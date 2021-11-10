Three Cobb County young people among 15 candidates for Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year

Three young people from Cobb County have been chosen as candidates for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA) Youth of the Year.
The winner will be named at a fundraising gala this Friday, November 12, at 6:30 p.m.
The three Cobb students who have been nominated are Arianna Kelly, Kenneth Palmer Jr, and Honesty Rawls. Kelly and Rawls are from South Cobb High, Palmer is from Pebblebrook High.
The press release for the event describes the gala as follows:
Fifteen extraordinary teens will represent their individual Clubs at the annual Youth of the Year Fundraising Gala on Friday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., where guests have the option to attend in person at the Coca Cola Roxy or tune in via livestream.
The fundraising gala will feature live entertainment, remarks from community leaders, and dynamic speeches from YOY finalists. In the culminating moment, one exceptional Club Member will be named Metro Atlanta’s Youth of the Year– the organization’s most prestigious honor!
“Our yearlong character and leadership program, Youth of the Year, culminates with a fundraising gala where we spotlight some of the most exceptional teens in all of metro Atlanta,” said BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan. “This year’s theme, Breakthrough Stars, speaks to our dynamic young leaders who are truly shiningin their Clubs, thriving in their lives, and strengthening their communities.”
BGCMA is proud to announce the following Metro Atlanta Youth of the Year candidates:
- Joshua C, Jesse Draper Boys & Girls Club (College Park) | Tri Cities High School
- Jonas C, Douglas County Boys & Girls Club (Douglasville) | Douglas County High School
- Neo Alexander D, Camp Kiwanis Boys & Girls Club (Danielsville) | Woodward Academy
- David E, Paulding County Boys & Girls Club (Dallas) | South Paulding High School
- Marina G, Chamblee Boys & Girls Club (Chamblee)| Cross Keys High School
- Latavia K, Joseph B. Whitehead Boys & Girls Club (Atlanta) | South Atlanta High
- Ariana K, James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club (Marietta) | South Cobb High School
- Taniyah L, At-Promise South Boys & Girls Club (Atlanta) | Carver Early College
- Regina A. M M, A. Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club (Norcross) | Duluth High School
- Kenneth P Jr, Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club (Austell) | Pebblebrook High School
- Destiny P, A. R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club (Conyers) | Rockdale County High School
- Honesty R, A. W. Tony Matthews Boys & Girls Club (Mableton) | South Cobb High School
- Kharri W, Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club (Lawrenceville) | Central Gwinnett High School
- Elias D, Flint River Boys & Girls Club (Riverdale) | Elite Scholars Academy
- Morgan L, At Promise West Boys & Girls Club (Atlanta) | Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy
There are many ways the public can support today.
- Attend Youth of the Year:https://e.givesmart.com/events/lnb/#
- Host a watch party:https://e.givesmart.com/events/lnb/
- Become a sponsor:https://e.givesmart.com/events/lnb/
- Spread the word: Follow Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta on social media. Include the hashtags #YouthOfTheYear, #BGCMA, and #Breakthrough Stars
This year’s Youth of the Year Gala is presented by Global Payments and the Youth of the Year Livestream is being presented by Bank of America. BGCMA is thankful for the support of its corporate and individual sponsors for opening doors for our youth.
BGCMA is taking specific safety precautions for our Youth of the Year in-person gala. All attendees will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test.
Be the first to comment on "Three Cobb County young people among 15 candidates for Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year"