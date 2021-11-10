Cobb weather November 10: Sunny, high near 74

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll start the day partly sunny in Cobb County, gradually clearing to sunny, with a high of around 74 and southwest wind at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.