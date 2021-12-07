Authors of “Why we Fly” to do a book signing in Powder Springs

Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, the authors of the popular young adult novel “Why we Fly,” will do a book signing on Friday, December 10 at 4 p.m. in Thurman Springs Park in Powder Springs, weather and temperature permitting. If there is inclement weather the alternative location is across the street in the city’s Community Development building at 4488 Pineview Drive.

The signing is part of the “One Book – One City” program intended to “bring the community closer through literacy.”

Goodreads describes “Why we Fly” as follows:

Two high school cheerleaders face the ultimate test when an act of solidarity spurs chaos. With a rocky start to senior year, lifelong friends Eleanor and Chanel have a lot on their mind. Eleanor is still in physical therapy months after a serious concussion from a failed cheer attempt. Chanel’s putting tremendous pressure on herself to get into the best colleges and starts making questionable decisions. But they have each other’s backs just as always.

A pivotal moment in the book takes place after the cheerleading squad decides to “take a knee” during the football team’s season opener.

Goodreads describes the book as “A bittersweet, sometime humorous, but always compelling look at issues of friendship, privilege, sports, and race.”

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in Septembe r of 1883 .

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

2019 Population Estimates 15,758

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 69,807

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 6.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 93.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 2.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 167,500

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 5,426

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 1,775

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 33,000

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 30,607

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,127

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 87.6 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates