Authors of “Why we Fly” to do a book signing in Powder Springs

Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, the authors of the popular young adult novel “Why we Fly,” will do a book signing on Friday, December 10 at 4 p.m. in Thurman Springs Park in Powder Springs, weather and temperature permitting. If there is inclement weather the alternative location is across the street in the city’s Community Development building at 4488 Pineview Drive.
The signing is part of the “One Book – One City” program intended to “bring the community closer through literacy.”
Goodreads describes “Why we Fly” as follows:
Two high school cheerleaders face the ultimate test when an act of solidarity spurs chaos. With a rocky start to senior year, lifelong friends Eleanor and Chanel have a lot on their mind. Eleanor is still in physical therapy months after a serious concussion from a failed cheer attempt. Chanel’s putting tremendous pressure on herself to get into the best colleges and starts making questionable decisions. But they have each other’s backs just as always.
A pivotal moment in the book takes place after the cheerleading squad decides to “take a knee” during the football team’s season opener.
Goodreads describes the book as “A bittersweet, sometime humorous, but always compelling look at issues of friendship, privilege, sports, and race.”
