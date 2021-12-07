Cobb Weather December 7

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the chance of rain increases to 20 percent after noon in Cobb County The high will be about 52 degrees.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook because of the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty wind.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.