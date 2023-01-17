Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb weather January 17: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 17, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with a high near 63 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 52 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday 

Showers, mainly before noon. High near 63. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night 

Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night 

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday 

Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night 

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night 

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night 

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday 

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAVGDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-11-01745464.05.30.00
2022-11-02765766.58.20.00
2022-11-03755766.08.00.00
2022-11-04765465.07.40.00
2022-11-05796270.513.2T
2022-11-06836875.518.60.00
2022-11-07836875.518.90.00
2022-11-08806271.014.70.00
2022-11-09695160.04.00.00
2022-11-10685963.57.90.13
2022-11-11716467.512.20.97
2022-11-12704256.01.0T
2022-11-13483340.5-14.20.00
2022-11-14553344.0-10.40.00
2022-11-15494547.0-7.10.38
2022-11-16493944.0-9.80.00
2022-11-17473340.0-13.50.00
2022-11-18543042.0-11.30.00
2022-11-19533343.0-10.00.00
2022-11-20473440.5-12.20.00
2022-11-21583144.5-8.00.00
2022-11-22644454.01.8T
2022-11-23714357.05.10.00
2022-11-24635257.55.8T
2022-11-25665158.57.10.25
2022-11-26664957.56.30.11
2022-11-27675360.09.10.54
2022-11-28654856.55.80.00
2022-11-29694456.56.00.51
2022-11-30694155.04.71.34
Sum196414344.23
Average65.547.856.62.4
Normal64.144.254.23.98
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics           
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)            Normal Temperature (deg)                       DFN (Departure            From Normal)           
            Athens                       64.7                       63.4                       +1.3           
            Atlanta                       64.7                       63.6                       +1.1           
            Columbus                       66.2                       66.8                       -0.6           
            Macon                       65.4                       65.3                       +0.1           
            Cartersville                       62.0                       61.1                       +0.9           
            Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                       62.8                       62.5                       +0.3           
            Fulton County Arpt                       62.8                       62.8                       0.0           
            Gainesville                       62.5                       62.0                       +0.5           
            Peachtree City                       63.7                       62.1                       +1.6           
            Rome                       63.2                       61.3                       +1.9
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records           
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
            Athens                       39th Warmest                       67.4 (2016)                       58.4 (1976)           
            Atlanta                       20th Warmest                       69.1 (2016)                       56.7 (1976)           
            Columbus                       32nd Warmest                       70.4 (1985)                       60.9 (1976)           
            Macon                       36th Warmest                       69.4 (1985)                       60.3 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics           
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T Date            Minimum Temperature (deg)                       Min T Date           
            Athens                       93                       9/14                       28                       11/24           
            Atlanta                       88                       9/13                       32                       11/23           
            Columbus                       92                       9/7                       30                       11/30           
            Macon                       93                       9/7                       27                       11/24           
            Cartersville                       88                       9/14                       27                       11/30           
            Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                       90                       9/14                       28                       11/24           
            Fulton Co Arpt                       90                       9/14                       27                       11/24           
            Gainesville                       88                       9/13                       29                       11/23           
            Peachtree City                       90                       9/13                       27                       11/24           
            Rome                       91                       9/14                       27                       11/24, 27
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics           
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)            Average Minimum Temperature (deg)           
            Athens                       74.7                       51.2           
            Atlanta                       74.3                       54.8           
            Columbus                       77.3                       55.3           
            Macon                       78.2                       52.3           
            Cartersville                       73.1                       50.4           
            Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                       72.4                       49.5           
            Fulton Co Arpt                       74.4                       50.7           
            Gainesville                       72.5                       52.3           
            Peachtree City                       75.6                       50.9           
            Rome                       74.9                       49.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records           
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
            Athens                       8th Warmest                       81.0 (2016)                       68.8 (1976)           
            Atlanta                       27th Warmest                       79.8 (2016)                       67.1 (1976)           
            Columbus                       32nd Warmest                       82.8 (2016)                       71.7 (1976)           
            Macon                       31st Warmest                       83.2 (2016)                       73.7 (1976)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records           
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
            Athens                       49th Warmest                       57.1 (1985)                       46.9 (1967)           
            Atlanta                       23rd Warmest                       59.0 (1931)                       46.3 (1976)           
            Columbus                       35th Warmest                       60.9 (1985)                       49.9 (1967)           
            Macon                       50th Coldest                       59.3 (1985)                       46.0 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics           
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)            Normal Precipitation (in)                       DFN (Departure             From Normal)                       
            Athens                       9.91                       11.31                       -1.40           
            Atlanta                       6.93                       11.98                       -5.05           
            Columbus                       11.62                       9.74                       +1.88           
            Macon                       8.67                       9.70                       -1.03           
            Cartersville                       8.36                       11.10                       -2.74           
            Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                       8.43                       12.23                       -3.80           
            Fulton County Arpt                       6.86                       11.76                       -4.90           
            Gainesville                       7.70                       13.23                       -5.53           
            Peachtree City                       7.93                       11.12                       -3.19           
            Rome                       13.23                       12.12                       +1.11           
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records           
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation RankingMinimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
            Athens                       43rd Driest                       2.64 (2001)                       24.17 (2009)           
            Atlanta                       26th Driest                       2.94 (1931)                       23.40 (2009)           
            Columbus                       29th Driest                       2.30 (1961)                       18.44 (2009)           
            Macon                       42nd Driest                       1.62 (1991)                       20.94 (2009)
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics           
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in)Max P Date
            Athens                       1.98                       11/10           
            Atlanta                       1.85                       11/29           
            Columbus                       2.75*                       10/5           
            Macon                       2.47                       11/10           
            Cartersville                       1.91                       11/30           
            Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                       2.65                       11/29           
            Fulton Co Arpt                       2.40                       11/29           
            Gainesville                       1.47                       9/4           
            Peachtree City                       1.88                       11/29           
            Rome                       3.25           11/29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles