Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road survey

If you experience difficulties at the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road, or just have opinions on what work should be done on that intersection, you’ll want to fill out the survey from the Cobb Department of Transportation. The deadline is December 22.

The Cobb DOT tweeted the following:

Don’t miss this chance to give us your input! Take our survey by Dec 22nd to help us understand the issues and challenges at the Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road intersection as we explore potential improvements. https://surveymonkey.com/r/CobbPkwyWH