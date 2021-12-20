Cobb weather December 20

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see partly sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 51 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.