Gasoline prices in Georgia continue to drop

Georgia prices at the pump have continued the gradual downward trend of the past few weeks.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s two cents less than this time last week.

“Pump prices continue their descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” said Waiters. “But its impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher before Christmas.”

Georgia’s record-high gasoline price was $4.16, in September of 2008 during that year’s national financial crisis.

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.178 at the time of this writing, about six cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 2 cents to $3.30. Growing demand and tight crude oil supply normally support rising pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of oil caused downward pressure on prices. Market watchers will keep a close eye on crude oil inventories.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.