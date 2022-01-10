Cobb weather January 11: Sunny high near 46 on Tuesday

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees in Cobb County on Tuesday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Early morning Clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.