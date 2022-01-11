Cobb weather January 12: patchy frost in morning, then sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the forecast is for patchy frost in the morning, sunny during the day in Cobb County, with a high of 51 degrees

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday Morning Clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Wednesday Patchy frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.