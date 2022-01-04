Cobb weather January 5

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should have partly sunny skies on January 5 in Cobb County with a high near 52 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

TuesdaySunny, with a high near 45.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.