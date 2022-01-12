COVID Report for January 12: slight drop in 14-day case rate in Cobb County

There was a slight drop in the 14-day case rate per 100,000 of the population here in Cobb County in today’s report. Our rate is 2079, down from 2,145 cases per 100,000 on yesterday’s report. Anything greater than 100 cases per 100,000 of the population is considered high community transmission.

There was one Cobb County death on the report since yesterday, and one hospitalization in the county.

The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, posted yesterday afternoon at or after 3 p.m., and from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker.

Cobb County numbers

New cases in Cobb over the past 14 days: 16,436

14-day case rate per 100,000 of population: 2078.96

Number of Cases in Cobb since the pandemic began: 113,949

Cases per 100,000 of population since the pandemic began: 14,413.2

CDC County View data tracker

The CDC gets its numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health, but uses 7-day blocks instead of the 14-day blocks the GDPH uses for reports:

7-day count

Cases 13,133 Case Rate per 100k 1,727.71 % Positivity 34.14% Deaths 14 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 45.3% New Hospital Admissions 442

7-day percentage change

Cases 76.95% % Positivity -3.32% Deaths 40% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 27.38%

Statewide numbers

Reported Today

Confirmed Cases Antigen Positive Cases Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations 13,307 6,257 36 156

Region N numbers from the Hospital Beds and Ventilator Use Report

Region N includes Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.

Region N has

1,254 general inpatientbeds in use out of 1,466 total beds, or 85.54% of capacity.

193 ICU beds in use out of a total of 201 total ICU beds, or 96.02% of capacity.

225 ED beds in use out of 313 total beds, or 71.88% of capacity.

123 ventilators in use out of 184 total ventilators, or 66.85% of capacity.

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link