Cobb weather January 13

According to the report from the National Weather Service, it will be partly sunny in Cobb County Thursday January 13, with a high near 55 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday Morning Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Rain showers before 3am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, then rain showers between noon and 4pm, then rain and snow showers after 4pm. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night Snow showers before 7pm. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.