Marietta firm C.W. Matthews picks up two of the latest round of GDOT contracts

The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded about $45 million in construction contracts in their latest round, and Marietta firm C.W. Matthews won the low bid on two of those contracts.

The company netted a contract on a bid of $4,487,019.80 for resurfacing and shoulder repair work on about 4 miles of State Road 17 in Franklin County. They were also the low bidder on a contract for 11 miles of resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Road 18 in Jones County, for a bid of $3,076,578.08.

The largest contract, of about $9.3 million, was awarded to East Coast Asphalt, LLC. of Douglas Georgia in Coffee County. The contract is for resurfacing 19.6 miles on SR 520 from east of the Atkinson County Line to west of Anita Road in Ware County.

The second-largest is a bridge construction project worth about $9 million. This project was awarded to Clearwater Construction, Inc., a Pennsylvania firm. It will consist of the construction of a bridge and approaches on SR 376 over Alapahoochee River in Echols County.

The GDOT gave the following general information about this round of contracts:

The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to approximately $483 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021. Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on November 19, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on December 3.

If you are interested in bidding on GDOT work …

If you have a business that is interested in bidding on work for the Georgia Department of Transportation, the department wrote the following information in their press release:

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.