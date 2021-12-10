Lane closures on I-75 near Cumberland Boulevard

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that lane closures will be installed on I-75 this weekend near the Cumberland Boulevard and the Mount Paran Road overpasses for an ongoing project to preserve nine bridges on I-75. There will be three right lanes closed northbound and two right lanes closed southbound so finding an alternate route might be advisable.

The GDOT’s press release described the work as follows:

Weather and on-site conditions permitting three right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound and two right lanes on I-75 southbound between Mount Paran Road and Cumberland Boulevard this weekend from 11 p.m. on Friday, December 10 until 4 a.m. on Monday, December 13.



These closures will help ensure safety of work crews and drivers as crews perform maintenance and preservation activities to the bridge structure, including co-polymer overlay and joint replacements. This project is scheduled for completion in March 2023.



Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.