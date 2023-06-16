GDOT announces lane closures on South Cobb Drive overnight Friday beginning at 9 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced lane closures on South Cobb Drive overnight Friday, June 16 2023.

The GDOT press release described the scope and schedule of the work as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors will install lane closures on State Route (SR) 280 Connector/South Cobb Drive Southeast in Cobb County this weekend to continue resurfacing activities from the Fulton County line to SR 5. Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway.

“Weather and on-site conditions permitting, single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on SR 280 Conn eastbound and westbound at various locations throughout the project area from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 until 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2023.”

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

“Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.

“And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility.

“The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.”

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.

