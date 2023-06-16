Highland Rivers Behavioral Health to host a job fair Wednesday, June 21

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health distributed the following announcement

Behavioral Health Job Fair

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is hosting a job fair, Wednesday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC), 1750 County Services Pkwy, Marietta.

Available jobs include case managers, unit clerks, access specialists, behavioral health technicians, nurses (LPN, RN and APRN), peer specialists and more, for the BHCC and other agency programs. Full-time, part-time and on-call schedules available; many positions only require a high school diploma.

On-site interviews and on-the-job training available. For more information about careers at Highland Rivers, visit http://highlandrivers.org/careers.