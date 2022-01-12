Lang Heidt appointed to the board of the Marietta Housing Authority

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin appointed Lang Heidt to the six-member Board of Commissioners of the Marietta Housing Authority.

Heidt’s term will expire on May 29, 2025.

The news release about the appointment gave the following information about the appointment:

This term on the Marietta House Authority was left vacant when recently elected Councilman Andre Sims resigned his position on the board to serve on the Marietta City Council. Mr. Heidt was appointed by Mayor Tumlin to fill the remainder of this term. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Mr. Heidt has been a resident of the City of Marietta since July 1992. He and his wife, Melinda, have two daughters who attended the Marietta City School system. Mr. Heidt has been a member of the Marietta Welcome Center and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors since 2008 and a member of the Board of Directors for the Marietta Tree Keepers since 2010. Additionally, he is an active member of Cobb Landmarks and assists with the Marietta Farmers Market.

About the Marietta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

The Marietta Housing Authority website provides the following information about its Board of Commissioners:

The Marietta Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is made up of six members; the Chair and Vice-Chair are elected by the board. The Commissioners are the governing officers of the Authority. Their responsibilities include setting policies governing the operations of the Authority; charting the direction of current and future programs and development; and approving contracts entered into by the Authority. The MHA Board meetings are held every second Wednesday of the month. The meeting begins at Noon and takes place at the MHA Administrative Office, 95 Cole Street, Marietta Georgia. On occasion, the meeting may be held at another property of the MHA and will be specified on the agenda for the month in which there is a change of location.

The current commissioners are Ken Dollar (Col. USAF, Ret.), Allen Krivsky, Mitch Hunter, Chervonta “Taye” Pugh, Diana Simmons, and newly appointed member Charles Lang Heidt.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

