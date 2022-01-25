COVID testing to be available in downtown Smyrna

The City of Smyrna announced that COVID-19 PCR testing will be available beginning tomorrow, January 26, in downtown Smyrna.

For more details see their press release, reprinted below:

The City of Smyrna has partnered with Pure Diagnostic to have a COVID testing site in the Smyrna downtown area, beginning Wednesday, January 26. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm in the parking lot across from Smyrna First Baptist on King Street up the street from Smyrna City Hall. No appointment is required, and most PCR test results are available within 24 hours. Some circumstances may require 48 hours for results. The site is drive-thru and you must have identification. This COVID testing is managed and administered by Pure Diagnostic. Additional questions should be directed to Pure Diagnostic at info@purediagnostic.com Or 800-303-1146 ext 106 We are glad to be able to bring convenient, timely COVID testing to Smyrna!

For more information on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link