January 11 COVID report for Cobb County; 14-day case rate up, 7 deaths since the last report

The updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health ran a bit late yesterday, so the Daily Status Report numbers are from the report posted late yesterday evening of January 11.

The figures in this article come from the COVID Daily Status Report of the Georgia Department of Public Health, from the CDC’s County View data tracker, and from Georgia’s Hospital Beds and Ventilator Use Report.

Cobb’s numbers from the Daily Status Report

The case rate continues to rise in Cobb County, and there were seven deaths yesterday. The case rate for the 14-day period reported yesterday is 2,145, up from 2,120 during the previous period. This puts us many times greater than the threshold for high community transmission.

Here’s a comparison of yesterday’s numbers with the previous days

Date confirmed case hospitalization deaths case rate death rate 14-day case rate 14-day cases 01/11/22 4481 1368 14307.58 173.04 2145.37 16961 01/10/22 4465 1361 14165.41 172.15 2120.19 16762 16 7 142.17 up 25 up 199

Cobb’s numbers from the CDC data tracker

The CDC data tracker gets its numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health but presents them in 7-day periods rather than the 14-day periods the GDPH uses.

As you can see, the only encouraging number from that report is the drop in positivity from testing. All other indicators rose.

Metrics

Cases 13,133 Case Rate per 100k 1,727.71 % Positivity 34.14% Deaths 14 % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated 45.3% New Hospital Admissions 442

7-day percent change

Cases 76.95% % Positivity -3.32% Deaths 40% % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated N/A New Hospital Admissions 27.38%

Region N numbers from the Hospital Beds and Ventilator Use Report

Region N includes Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.

Region N has

1,225 general inpatient beds in use out of 1,431 total beds, or 85.60% of capacity.

187 ICU beds in use out of a total of 199 total ICU beds, or 93.97% of capacity.

259 ED beds in use out of 308 total beds, or 84.09% of capacity.

128 ventilators in use out of 184 total ventilators, or 69.57% of capacity.

For more data on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link