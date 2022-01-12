County seeks community voices for 2040 Comprehensive Plan update

By Arielle Robinson

Cobb County’s Community Development Agency asks that citizens interested in voicing their opinions on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan five-year update complete a survey and/or attend a series of upcoming public meetings by the county.

The survey and meetings are set so that Cobb residents, business owners, landowners and visitors can share what they want the county to invest in to make it an attractive place for businesses and families.

The survey takes between 20-25 minutes to complete.

From this month through March, concerned citizens can attend any of the five meetings about the Plan.

The locations, dates and times for the public meetings are:

Community Meeting #1

When: January 13, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St., Smyrna, GA 30080

Community Meeting #2

When: January 24, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066

Community Meeting #3

When: February 3, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: South Cobb Community Center, 640 Lions Club Dr., Mableton, GA 30126

Community Meeting #4

When: February 17, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy., Powder Springs, GA 30127

Virtual Meeting

When: February 24, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Link to be posted online at www.cobbcounty.org/comp-plan

Open House

When: March 10, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Where: Hudgins Hall (Cobb County Civic Center), 548 South Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Cobb’s Community Development website says the following about the Unified Development Code, the Comprehensive Plan and its five-year updates:

“The County’s Code and Development Standards are just one piece of the planning and development equation. Another key component is the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is the long-range policy document that shapes the current and future development of the County for a twenty-year planning period. As required by the State of Georgia, the Comprehensive Plan is updated every 5 years and includes a Future Land Use Map that provides the basis for what type of development is best suited in each area of the County.

“The Comprehensive Plan is the policy document that directs land use, and this document is referred to in informing zoning decisions. County Codes and Development Standards, along with the Design Guidelines, are the regulatory tools for the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan. Upon completion, the UDC will become the one-stop-shop for the County’s zoning and development regulations, and thereby become the regulatory tool for plan implementation.”

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She is the current president of the university’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and former editor at the KSU Sentinel. She enjoys music, reading poetry and non-fiction books and collecting books and records. She enjoys all kinds of music and reading poetry and non-fiction books.