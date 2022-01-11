Contract to repair failing stormwater pipes on Kennesaw City Council agenda

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Council will vote on January 18 on a $395,840 contract to repair failing stormwater pipes on Lullwater Main and Wrens Way.

The meeting will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Ricky Stewart, director of public works, recommended approval of the contract with ProShot Concrete, Inc. at Monday’s work session.

The city received five bids for the relining of storm sewer lines, but the lowest bid, from RDJE, Inc. was dismissed because the submission was incomplete. The city will pay for the repairs with money allotted for stormwater construction and improvement and prior year reserve funds.

Stewart also recommended the city accept the dedication of Chase Ridge and a Jiles Road deceleration lane by the developer of Retreat at McGuire’s Ridge. According to Stewart, the street construction and storm system installation have been inspected and approved. They’ve also been through the one-year warranty period and re-inspection.

“I think all the homes have been built. The road has been completed. They are required to put the topping on the road once they reach a certain percentage of [certificates of occupancy] for the subdivision, so that has already taken place as well,” he said.

Also on the agenda:

*Wilson Development Group, LLC submitted an application for a parcel split of a 2-acre property at 4194 Jiles Road. The land is zoned community retail commercial (CRC). The developer intends to build an eating and drinking establishment on one of the lots.

*Travis Pruitt & Associates, Inc. requested to split a 2.675-acre parcel at 2570 N. Cobb Parkway zoned for highway general business (HGB). The developer intends to build a retail/commercial building on one tract, and a storage facility on the other.

*Traton Homes submitted the final plat for phase two of the Haven residential community at 1630 Stanley Rd. Phase two contains 35 single-family attached townhomes.

In other business:

The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department is holding an open house on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the public to try out the new recreation center at Adams Park. The 42,000-square-foot center has three basketball courts, an indoor walking track, two fitness rooms, a gymnastics center and office space. During the event the gyms will be open for basketball, pickleball and volleyball. There will also be classes, snacks and giveaways. The recreation center is at 2737 Watts Dr.

City Council meetings are held in Council Chambers at City Hall on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. unless it is a holiday. For more information, click here .

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master's degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.