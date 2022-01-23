City of Marietta reminds residents: Exemption applications due April 1

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement on its website reminding residents of the April 1, 2022 deadline for various tax exemptions:
MARIETTA – All 2022 applications for Homestead, School Tax, Disability and Disabled Veterans exemptions must be received in the Tax Office by April 1, 2022. Postmark is accepted. Please note that you must be the owner and resident of the property as of January 1, 2022 for the 2022 tax year exemption eligibility. Please visit the Tax Division website for more exemption information.
Exemption applications may be submitted via the following:
• Online: https://www.mariettaga.gov/409/Exemptions
• Mail: City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061.
• In-person and overnight mailing address: City of Marietta Tax Division, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "City of Marietta reminds residents: Exemption applications due April 1"