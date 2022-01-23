City of Marietta reminds residents: Exemption applications due April 1

The City of Marietta posted the following announcement on its website reminding residents of the April 1, 2022 deadline for various tax exemptions:

MARIETTA – All 2022 applications for Homestead, School Tax, Disability and Disabled Veterans exemptions must be received in the Tax Office by April 1, 2022. Postmark is accepted. Please note that you must be the owner and resident of the property as of January 1, 2022 for the 2022 tax year exemption eligibility. Please visit the Tax Division website for more exemption information. Exemption applications may be submitted via the following:

• Online: https://www.mariettaga.gov/409/Exemptions

• Mail: City of Marietta Property Tax Div., P.O. Box 609, Marietta, GA 30061.

• In-person and overnight mailing address: City of Marietta Tax Division, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA 30060.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Total Housing Units 26,878

Number of Firms 10,501

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Veterans 3,132

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

