Registration open for Marietta’s Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp

The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration is now open for the Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp.

Details are in the announcement reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The City of Marietta's Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration for its Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp, February 21 – 25, for children ages 6 – 12, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way, is now open. Price is $75 per camper for City of Marietta resident or $100 per camper for non-City resident. Regular camp hours are 9:00am – 4:00pm with extended hours available for $20 extra per child. Extended Hours are from 7:30am – 6:00pm. Important details for camp: -Campers must provide own "cold" sack lunch -Please have child eat breakfast before arriving to camp -Reusable water bottle is required. Field Trips: -To be determined Register in person, by phone or online: Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center 545 Kenneth E Marcus Way Marietta, Ga 30060 770-794-5630

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates