Registration open for Marietta’s Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp

The City of Marietta announced on its website that registration is now open for the Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp.
Details are in the announcement reprinted below:
MARIETTA – The City of Marietta’s Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration for its Gem City Mid-Winter Break Camp, February 21 – 25, for children ages 6 – 12, at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way, is now open.
Price is $75 per camper for City of Marietta resident or $100 per camper for non-City resident. Regular camp hours are 9:00am – 4:00pm with extended hours available for $20 extra per child. Extended Hours are from 7:30am – 6:00pm.
Important details for camp:
-Campers must provide own “cold” sack lunch
-Please have child eat breakfast before arriving to camp
-Reusable water bottle is required.
Field Trips:
-To be determined
Register in person, by phone or online:
Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center
545 Kenneth E Marcus Way
Marietta, Ga 30060
770-794-5630Call +1 770-794-5630 via Google Voice
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
