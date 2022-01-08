Reminder: if you want to comment at Tuesday’s virtual Cobb BOC meeting, you need to register

There are 12 public comment spots for next Tuesday’s virtual Board of Commissioners meeting, January 11, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be teleconferenced under the terms of the Declaration of Emergency issued by BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid on December 22 due to the explosive rise in COVID-19 cases in Cobb.

If you wish to speak during the meeting via teleconference, click this link to register.

The first 12 who sign up will be given instructions on how to log in and what is necessary to participate in the meeting.

Background

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and County Manager Jackie McMorris decided to hold the next few BOC meeting virtually due to the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Daily Status Report on COVID-19 from the Georgia Department of Public Health that had been posted just prior to the decsion, the county had experienced a case rate of 2,068 cases per 100,000 of the population over the previous 14 days, many times more than the threshold for high community transmission as defined by the CDC.

The county distributed the following press release about the decision:

January 6, 2021 – After meeting with public health officials, Cobb County’s Chairwoman and County Manager have decided to hold the next several Board of Commissioners meetings via teleconference. The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the county has prompted public health officials to recommend holding meetings virtually to avoid bringing people into close contact.



The following three meetings are now scheduled to be held via teleconference: BOC Agenda Work Session, Monday, January 10 at 9 a.m.

BOC Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 11 at 9 a.m. BOC Work Session, Tuesday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m.



Public participation in public hearings and public comment will still be available. Details on how the public can participate virtually and live-stream the meetings are available at https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/news/notice-upcoming-cobb-boc-meetings-be-conducted-virtually