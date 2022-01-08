Georgia’s Board of Public Health to hold meeting virtually due to the COVID surge

Georgia’s Board of Public Health will hold its meeting virtually this Tuesday, due to the statewide surge in COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Public Health issued the following press release with information for getting access to the meeting:

ATLANTA – The Board of Public Health will hold its January meeting for the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases and widespread transmission of the Omicron variant, this meeting will be held virtually. WHEN: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 WHERE: Virtual meeting – login details below MEDIA: Members of the media and public may attend. AGENDA: The agenda can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-board-public-health/2022-01-05/board-public-health-meeting-january-11-2022 Board of Public Health Virtual Meeting Login Information Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97848804267 Or One tap mobile : US: +14703812552,,97848804267# or +14702509358,,97848804267# Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 470 381 2552 or +1 470 250 9358 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 Webinar ID: 978 4880 4267 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/abcw3PDjbD

Agenda for the Meeting

I. Call to Order



James Curran, M.D., M.P.H.- Chairman



II. Roll Call



Mitch Rodriguez, M.D. – Secretary



III. Old Business



Approval/Adoption of Minutes

IV. New Business:



A. Opening Remarks – Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.

B. COVID-19 Epidemiology Update – Cherie L. Drenzek, D.V.M., M.S.

C. COVID-19 Therapeutics Update – Alexander Millman. M.D.

D. COVID-19 Statewide Testing and Vaccination Update – Chris Rustin, Dr.PH,

M.S., R.E.H.S.

E. Closing Remarks – Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.



V. Board Comments



VI. Adjournment

For data on COVID in Cobb County and statewide

Cobb & Douglas Public Health runs the case rate on their home page, although it is not updated frequently.

Visit the Cobb & Douglas Public Health home page by following this link

A more frequently updated summary of the statistics on COVID for Cobb County is the CDC’s County View page for Cobb County. The numbers come from the Georgia Department of Public Health but are displayed in a much easier-to-read way than the sprawling GDPH website. From this page you can get the one-week figures on the number of new cases, case rate per 100,000 of population, hospitalizations, deaths, and the percentage change from the previous 7-day period. It also includes data on testing and vaccination rates.

Visit the CDC County View page for Cobb County by following this link

The Georgia Department of Public Health publishes a daily status report on the pandemic every afternoon at around 3 p.m. It’s a comprehensive report with extensive data and charts arranged statewide and by county, that also includes age breakdowns, racial demographics, and data on vaccination and testing.

It isn’t the easiest system to navigate, but it’s worth spending time learning how to use if you’re interested in getting the latest statewide and local data on the state of COVID-19.

Visit the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report by following this link

To get an overview of how much the pandemic is stressing the hospital systems in terms of ER visits, hospital bed capacity, and ventilator use, there is a Hospital Bed and Ventilator Use report with interactive maps. The map is organized by hospital region, and Cobb County is part of Region N.

Visit the Georgia Hospital Beds and Ventilator Report by following this link

To get data on what percentage of patients in Georgia hospitals were admitted for COVID-19 versus all other causes, there is a Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. It also reports numbers by statewide and hospital region.

Visit the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census by following this link