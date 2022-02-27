Cobb weather February 28

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we’ll have mostly sunny skies in Cobb County on Monday February 28, 2022, with a high near 59 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.