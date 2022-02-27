Spring Book Sale at Cobb Civic Center April 22-24

The Cobb Public Library posted the following details of the 2022 Spring Book Sale:

The Book Sale will be held at Cobb Civic Center April 22-24, 2022.

Materials for sale include books for all ages in both hardcover and paperback, DVDs, Books on CD and audiocassette, and magazines. Prices range from 10 cents to $4.00.

Cobb Civic Center is at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA 30060. Hours for the sale are Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm. There is plenty of free parking.

Acceptable forms of payment are debit, credit, cash, and checks. On Friday until 1 pm electronic devices are not permitted. While we hope you will buy lots of materials, we are only able to sell up to 2 boxes of items at a time on Friday until 1 pm. Please plan to pay and take items to your vehicle before coming in to shop some more. On Sunday we will be working to sell out the Civic Center so please come to buy, buy, buy!

All profits from this book sale go directly to buying more items for Cobb County Public Library’s 15 branches. For more information, please visit cobbcounty.org/library.